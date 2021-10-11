2023 TE Kai Black talks Iowa game day visit, recruiting

2023 TE/WR Kai Black made a return trip to Iowa City this past Saturday, and was on hand for the Big Ten showdown between Iowa and Penn State. Having attended the home opener against Indiana, this wasn't his first time experiencing a game at Kinnick Stadium. However, this game was different for Black, and it appears to have made a lasting impression.

Following his return from Iowa City, Black discussed the game, and gave an update on his recruitment.