Well, if you're going to bring another Top-10 football program into the Big Ten, you might as well get that road game out of the way early. The Big Ten released its 2024 and 2025 football schedule on Thursday afternoon, and Iowa is looking at road games against two of the premier football programs in the nation: Ohio State and USC. Full Big Ten schedules for the Hawkeyes are below. Also, with USC and UCLA joining the conference in 2024, the Big Ten announced a new scheduling model, which includes 1-3 protected opponents for each Big Ten school. Iowa will use its full allotment of protected foes, with trophy games against Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin all locked in for yearly play.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CMUcgdGhpbmdzIGNvbWluZyBpbiAyMDI0ICZhbXA7IDIwMjUuPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+ IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0IxR2Zv b3RiYWxsMjRhbmQyNT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I0IxR2Zvb3RiYWxsMjRhbmQyNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXll IEZvb3RiYWxsIChASGF3a2V5ZUZvb3RiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hhd2tleWVGb290YmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTY2NjkwMzIz OTc4OTI3MzExMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDgsIDIwMjM8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

SCHEDULE

NOTE: Dates have not yet been set by the Big Ten. Opponents listed alphabetically.

2024

@Illinois

Maryland

@Minnesota

Nebraska

@Ohio State

@Rutgers

UCLA

@USC

Wisconsin

2025

ANALYSIS

The Big Ten has evidently figured out the logistics of an unbalanced number of protected opponents per school, and that looks to be beneficial for both longtime members like Iowa, who will continue to see all of its rivalry trophies contested every year, and for newcomers with few natural rivals who could use a more diverse season-to-season schedule. And for as daunting as a 16-team conference sounds, it's worth noting that every single Big Ten team is on Iowa's schedule in either 2024 or 2025, even with the protected rivalries. If that pattern holds up longterm (and the Big Ten stays at 16 teams, of course), then every four-year player should expect to play at every Big Ten stadium during his career. Wisconsin's inclusion on the protected rivalry list is especially welcome, for multiple reasons. Not only had the Heartland Trophy game become the Big Ten West's most important divisional game (and by a healthy distance), but Iowa and Wisconsin had let the Big Ten cannibalize that game twice in previous expansions — Penn State's addition in 1994 and the ill-fated Legends and Leaders divisional expansion in 2010. Simply put: the Big Ten owed Iowa and Wisconsin this preservation of tradition, and the two schools got it.

Iowa and Wisconsin will continue to battle annually for the Heartland Trophy. (© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Of course, adding a pair of premier programs* means adding a greater degree of difficulty, and while not every season will have road trips to two of the three strongest programs in the new Big Ten, some might — like 2024. *UCLA, for all its recent bungling, has been bowl-eligible in 20 of the last 30 seasons and is every bit as capable of being a perennial 9-win team as the Hawhekeyes. That challenge also comes with the potential for tremendous reward if Iowa manages to win even one of those two road games; the College Football Playoff is also expanding, and a marquee road win could put Iowa on the trajectory for a top-12 finish and its first shot at competing for a title since the sport established a championship with the BCS in 1998.

Iowa defeated USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl, 49-24, in the two teams' last meeting. (© Bryon Houlgrave/The Register, Des Moines Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

2024 VS. 2025