2024 in-state OL Cody Fox commits to Iowa
Once Class of 2024 in-state offensive lineman Cody Fox landed a scholarship offer from Iowa this month, it did not take him long to decide. Today, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Fox, who just finished his freshman year at East Buchanan High School, made a return trip to Iowa City to give his verbal commitment.
"I think I knew I was going to commit when I was originally given the offer," said Fox, whose older brother Taylor Fox is walk-on offensive lineman at Iowa.
"I've been a Hawkeye fan my whole life and I’m super excited to join my brother as a part of the Hawkeye family," Fox said. "I decided to commit today because I was already attending camp in Iowa City and I wanted to do it face to face with Coach Ferentz."
Getting a chance to commit in person today with his family around him is something Fox will always remember.
"It was a really special moment and I’m glad I was able to share it with my family," he said.
Fox is the first commitment for Iowa in the Class of 2024.
See highlights from Fox's freshman year at East Buchanan in the video below.