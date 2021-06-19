2024 in-state OL Cody Fox commits to Iowa

Once Class of 2024 in-state offensive lineman Cody Fox landed a scholarship offer from Iowa this month, it did not take him long to decide. Today, the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Fox, who just finished his freshman year at East Buchanan High School, made a return trip to Iowa City to give his verbal commitment.

"I think I knew I was going to commit when I was originally given the offer," said Fox, whose older brother Taylor Fox is walk-on offensive lineman at Iowa.

"I've been a Hawkeye fan my whole life and I’m super excited to join my brother as a part of the Hawkeye family," Fox said. "I decided to commit today because I was already attending camp in Iowa City and I wanted to do it face to face with Coach Ferentz."

Getting a chance to commit in person today with his family around him is something Fox will always remember.

"It was a really special moment and I’m glad I was able to share it with my family," he said.

Fox is the first commitment for Iowa in the Class of 2024.