Jeremiah McClellan became one of the fastest rising prospects in the 2024 class when he was awarded eight offers for his breakout performance at the Lindenwood mega-camp in June. With recent offers from Kansas and Missouri bringing his scholarship total to ten, the sophomore receiver from CBC (MO) is starting to heat up once again.

Following his visit to Iowa for their game against Penn State, McClellan discussed his thoughts on the game, and gave an update on his recruitment.