June is a massive month for Iowa football recruiting. Not only are there multiple Hawkeye prospect camps that enable coaches to get a closer look at recruits, but Iowa is also hosting a barrage of official visits for 2024 commits and priority targets. On top of that, several 2025 and 2026 recruits are planning to attend the Hawkeye Tailgater this weekend in Iowa City. Here's a list of confirmed attendees to the event this weekend.

Teammates with Iowa priority 2024 targets Eric Karner and KJ Parker, Hulak is a 2025 prospect out of IC Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Illinois. He boasts offers from Illinois, Purdue, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Notre Dame in addition to Iowa. With Karner and Parker expected to commit this summer -- wherever that may end up being -- impressing one of their teammates and another potential future Hawkeye this weekend wouldn't hurt. Hulak registered 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, two pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries, and a blocked field goal last season.

A prospect who projects to be among the best in-state prospects in 2025, Thomas Meyer will also be in attendance. He's coming off strong showings at Iowa and Iowa State's prospect camps, where he has continued to build relationships with each staff. Though the Hawkeyes seem to be the frontrunner, his recruitment remains wide open. His offers from Iowa and Minnesota are at tight end, while his offers from Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State are at defensive line. Meyer hauled in 28 catches for 309 yards and four touchdowns on offense and registered 38 tackles and 10 tackles for loss on defense in 2022.

Christian Pierce, another four-star prospect like Nicolai Brooks, is a linebacker whose recruitment has picked up significantly since he and I spoke in February. The 6'0", 210-pound rising junior has received offers from Michigan, Texas, Louisville and Ohio State to name a few. His brother Roderick recently joined the Wolverines after signing as part of their 2023 class. In 2022, Pierce posted 100 tackles, broke up three passes, and registered a safety for the Crusaders.

Recently offered, Joseph Reiff has just begun to see his recruitment pick up. With offers from Iowa and Purdue, he remains an under-the-radar prospect for now. He has also received interest from Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and others. Despite a familiar last name, Joseph is not related to former Iowa and NFL offensive lineman Riley Reiff.

Another fast-rising 2025 prospect, Brock Schott has offers at both tight end and defensive end, with the focus being DE thus far in Iowa City. Schott has only spoken with Kelvin Bell, who leads the defensive line unit, but Bell also referenced Abdul Hodge in their conversation. Either position is a possibility right now should Schott choose Iowa. His other offers are a mixture of tight end and defensive end as well, as he has received scholarships from Indiana, Miami (FL.), Cincinnati, Michigan State and others. Defensively, the 6'4", 215-pounder recorded 55 tackles and 12 sacks last season, while also returning two fumbles for touchdowns.

Coming off a camp at Iowa State where he received his first scholarship offer, Cedar Falls native Will Tompkins will be camping at Iowa on Thursday and will return for the visit on Saturday. He is the lone 2025 prospect on this list without an offer, though that could change this weekend. In addition to Iowa and Iowa State, he has received interest from Illinois and Minnesota.

Mason Woods -- son of Iowa assistant coach LeVar Woods -- just received an offer from the Iowa staff this month. Listed as an athlete after playing both wide receiver and defensive back for the Trojans at Iowa City West, Woods is being recruited by Iowa to play tight end. With 19 catches for 392 yards and two receiving touchdowns, Woods showed big play ability by way of averaging just over 20 yards per catch in 2022. Thus far he has received offers from South Dakota, Tulsa, Wyoming and Missouri in addition to Iowa.