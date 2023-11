As he shared on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, four-star offensive tackle and top-140 2025 recruit Nick Brooks has decommitted from Iowa. Brooks previously announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on September 8.

At the time, Brooks chose the Hawks over a top five that included Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee, citing the Kinnick Stadium game environment and family feel he got from the Hawkeye program. "After I went on the game visit last weekend, I knew I was ready to make the decision," he said. "The fans -- everybody was screaming my name, and I didn't even know anybody, for real. The coaching staff -- they're great. I've talked to a lot of the players. I just felt special there." "My step mom, my sisters, my mom, everybody thinks it's a good fit for me," Brooks added. "It's close to home, they love Iowa and have been Iowa fans their whole lives. I grew up an Iowa fan, too. Truly, this is a dream come true. When I got the offer, I was ready to commit, and now that I went to a game, I'm really feeling it in my heart."

Head coach at Kennedy High School, Brian White said he saw a great fit for Brooks at Iowa as well. "I think it's the best possible fit for Nick," White said. "It's a great fit because of the support systems he'll have. I know from personal experience that the Iowa coaches take care of everybody. It doesn't matter if you're the number one guy on the roster, or the 110th guy. If you're on the roster, you're well taken care of. I'm happy for him -- wherever he chose, obviously it was his choice -- but I'm excited he'll be in Iowa City and we'll get to watch him a little bit."

Brooks is fresh off a visit to Texas Tech, where his cousin Miles Thompson plays football and runs track. He received an offer from the Red Raiders staff while on the visit. In addition to the schools in Brooks' top five, he also has offers from schools like Texas, LSU, Florida, Penn State, Michigan and others.