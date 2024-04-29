Amidst the talk of the transfer portal between basketball and football, high school basketball recruiting can lose its luster in the fandom of college sports. That doesn't mean the high school-level recruiting stops, though. After a weekend in Omaha at the 3SSB Circuit just over two weeks ago, we've got intel on a variety of Iowa targets to share.

First up is Dezmon Briscoe, 6'8" forward from Indianapolis Attucks and starter for the Indiana Elite organization -- one of the best AAU organizations in the country.