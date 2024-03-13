Raef LaFrentz is one of Iowa's top high school basketball prospects ever. The 1994 graduate out of MFL-MarMac was named to the USA Today All-USA First Team that year and earned a spot on the McDonald's All-American Team.

He went on to play for Roy Williams at Kansas for the ensuing four years, averaging 15.8 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 55.5% from the field. During his junior and senior seasons, he was named Big 12 Player of the Year. He then spent ten years in the NBA, playing with the Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, he serves as an assistant coach at Decorah High School. At 6'11" and 240 pounds, he left some big shoes to fill -- literally, and metaphorically.

Enter his son and 2026 prospect, Cael LaFrentz.