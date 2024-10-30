2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit

Over the weekend, Austin Brown, a four-star prospect from Lufkin, Texas, took his first unofficial visit to Iowa. The No. 115 player in the country in the class of 2026, Brown is a versatile, 6'8" forward.

Brown spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his growing interest in the Hawkeyes, getting to speak with head coach Fran McCaffery, watching Iowa play in their exhibition game and more.