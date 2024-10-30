Advertisement

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership

Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"

Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.

 • Adam Jacobi
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting

Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.

 • Eliot Clough
Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin

Brendan Sullivan has been listed as Iowa's starter ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup with Wisconsin.

 • Eliot Clough
LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning

LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning

Iowa linebacker Zach Twedt was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of public intoxication.

 • Adam Jacobi

Video content
Video content
Video content
Published Oct 30, 2024
2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Over the weekend, Austin Brown, a four-star prospect from Lufkin, Texas, took his first unofficial visit to Iowa. The No. 115 player in the country in the class of 2026, Brown is a versatile, 6'8" forward.

Brown spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his growing interest in the Hawkeyes, getting to speak with head coach Fran McCaffery, watching Iowa play in their exhibition game and more.

