2026 Four-Star Forward Enjoys First Iowa Visit

in other news
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting
Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.
Brendan Sullivan Listed as Starter Ahead of Wisconsin
Brendan Sullivan has been listed as Iowa's starter ahead of the Hawkeyes' matchup with Wisconsin.
LB Zach Twedt Arrested Early Sunday Morning
Iowa linebacker Zach Twedt was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of public intoxication.
in other news
WATCH: Logan Jones on Sullivan's Growth, Leadership
Logan Jones shares his thoughts on Brendan Sullivan's growth as a quarterback and as a leader for the Hawkeyes.
WATCH: Rhys Dakin Says "I Don't Feel Like a Freshman"
Punter Rhys Dakin talks about succeeding as a true freshman in Iowa's vaunted special teams unit.
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Reflects, Looks Forward to Starting
Sullivan talks his first extended snaps at Iowa, starting against Wisconsin, and more.
Over the weekend, Austin Brown, a four-star prospect from Lufkin, Texas, took his first unofficial visit to Iowa. The No. 115 player in the country in the class of 2026, Brown is a versatile, 6'8" forward.
Brown spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his growing interest in the Hawkeyes, getting to speak with head coach Fran McCaffery, watching Iowa play in their exhibition game and more.
- SDE
- TE
- ILB
- OLB
- OT
- WR
- CB
- DT
- PRO
- DT