Three Breakout Candidates for Iowa Men's Hoops

With the arrival of the Ben McCollum regime at Iowa, the Hawkeyes will have a completely new-look roster in 2025.

In addition to taking a look at what the rotation could look like for McCollum's squad this winter, we'll break down potential breakout candidates for the Hawkeyes in 2025. What under-the-radar players have a chance to find a spot in the starting rotation, significantly increase their production or become a star this season? Let's take a look at who could break through for McCollum and the Hawkeyes come this winter.