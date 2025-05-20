Three Breakout Candidates for Iowa Men's Hoops

With the arrival of the Ben McCollum regime at Iowa, the Hawkeyes will have a completely new-look roster in 2025.
In addition to taking a look at what the rotation could look like for McCollum's squad this winter, we'll break down potential breakout candidates for the Hawkeyes in 2025. What under-the-radar players have a chance to find a spot in the starting rotation, significantly increase their production or become a star this season? Let's take a look at who could break through for McCollum and the Hawkeyes come this winter.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.