COMMIT: Iowa Adds F Joey Matteoni From Transfer Portal

(Photo by Joey Matteoni (Instagram))

Iowa continues to be active in the transfer portal as Ben McCollum and his staff look to fill out their first Hawkeye roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The latest addition is another player with a lot of familiarity to McCollum and much of his staff: Drake forward Joey Matteoni. Matteoni's transfer to Iowa was announced and confirmed on Monday afternoon.

