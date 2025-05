COMMIT: Iowa Adds F Joey Matteoni From Transfer Portal

(Photo by Joey Matteoni (Instagram))

Iowa continues to be active in the transfer portal as Ben McCollum and his staff look to fill out their first Hawkeye roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. The latest addition is another player with a lot of familiarity to McCollum and much of his staff: Drake forward Joey Matteoni. Matteoni's transfer to Iowa was announced and confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Advertisement

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

Matteoni, a 6'9", 215-lb forward originally from Overland Park, Kansas, has been on McCollum's radar for a while. He originally signed a National Letter of Intent to play for McCollum at Northwest Missouri State, then became the first high school player to sign for McCollum after he took over the Drake job. Now he's followed McCollum to Iowa City as well. A Class of 2024 recruit, Matteoni took a redshirt during the 2024-25 season and did not compete for the Bulldogs. He has four years of eligibility remaining. “Joey can do a variety things – he can trigger your offense, finish and shoot,” said McCollum. “He will be a great addition to help us with our depth in the post.”