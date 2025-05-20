HawkCast Ep. 140 PORTAL WIN: Emely Rodriguez Signs with Iowa

Ross and Eliot share their thoughts on Jan Jensen and Iowa signing UCF transfer guard/forward, Emely Rodriguez.
What Rodriguez adds to the roster, where we expect her to slot into the lineup, whether or not she'll start, what the starting lineup could look like for the Hawkeyes, who we expect to lead the Iowa women, Sydney Affolter joins the Iowa staff as a grad assistant and more. Plus, we talk a bit more about the portal for the men and Ben McCollum's approach to recruiting.
