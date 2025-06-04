An Update On The Future of Hawkeye Beacon

(Photo by © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Since the news broke a month ago that On3 was acquiring Rivals, there's been a lot of questions about what that would mean for fan sites that were represented on both platforms. In some cases, the fan sites for a particular program will be continuing on both Rivals and On3. In other cases, the Rivals fan site is being merged into the On3 site. I can confirm that Hawkeye Beacon fits into the latter scenario. After June 30, Hawkeye Beacon will cease to publish.

As of July 1, iowa.rivals.com will redirect to Hawkeye Report and on3.com/teams/iowa-hawkeyes. Tom, Blair, Kyle, and the rest of the Hawkeye Report crew will continue doing what they do and have done so well for many years. As Shannon Terry, founder and CEO of Rivals and On3, says above, Rivals members will have access to Hawkeye Report at On3. Current Rivals subscription should be converted into On3 subscriptions. The user clout and reputation data for Rivals users will also be merged into the On3 site. Historical message board posts from Rivals will also be integrated into the On3 site, although that won't be ready as of July 1. The how/when/where/etc. of that transfer will be revealed in the future.