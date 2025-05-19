COMMIT: Iowa WBB Adds Emely Rodriguez

Observers have speculated on Iowa's activity in the transfer portal this season but the Hawkeyes aren't done adding pieces. On Monday, Iowa added a commitment from UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez, who officially signed with the Hawkeyes.

Rodriguez, 6'0" a guard/forward from the Dominican Republic, had a strong freshman season in the Big 12, averaging 11.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 3.0 topg. She shot 42.5% from two-point range and 33.3% from three-point range.

“We are thrilled to add Emely to our team because she is a skilled, versatile and strong guard that can score on every level and has a great defensive presence," Iowa head coach Jan Jensen said in a release. "Her versatility will also give us increased depth and our fans will enjoy watching her skill set. We are so excited for her to be a Hawkeye.”