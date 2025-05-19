Published May 19, 2025
COMMIT: Iowa WBB Adds Emely Rodriguez
Ross Binder  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

Observers have speculated on Iowa's activity in the transfer portal this season but the Hawkeyes aren't done adding pieces. On Monday, Iowa added a commitment from UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez, who officially signed with the Hawkeyes.

Rodriguez, 6'0" a guard/forward from the Dominican Republic, had a strong freshman season in the Big 12, averaging 11.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 3.0 topg. She shot 42.5% from two-point range and 33.3% from three-point range.

“We are thrilled to add Emely to our team because she is a skilled, versatile and strong guard that can score on every level and has a great defensive presence," Iowa head coach Jan Jensen said in a release. "Her versatility will also give us increased depth and our fans will enjoy watching her skill set. We are so excited for her to be a Hawkeye.”

Rodriguez is athletic for her 6'0' height, and uses that to her advantage to regularly beat her defender off the dribble and get to the basket. That's a skill set that isn't duplicated on Iowa's roster at the moment, allowing Rodriguez to add a new piece to Iowa's offensive schemes.

Rodriguez would likely play the 3 or 4 positions at Iowa, but can also handle the ball well in transition. That ball-handling skill could give Iowa an added weapon in breaking opposing presses, as most defensive presses aren't in position to take away a 4 that can dribble the ball up the court.

Finally, Rodriguez is a strong rebounder and uses her size and athleticism to make a difference on the glass on both ends of the court.

Rodriguez is the second addition of the transfer portal cycle for the Hawkeyes, who added the commitment of Chazadi "Chit-Chat" Wright in April.

