On Monday, UCF transfer Emely Rodriguez is set to visit Iowa. Rodriguez, 6'0" a guard/forward from the Dominican Republic, had a strong freshman season in the Big 12, averaging 11.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.4 spg, 3.0 topg. She shot 42.5% from two-point range and 33.3% from three-point range. How could Rodriguez help the Hawkeyes next year and into the future?

