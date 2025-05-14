Projecting Iowa MBB's 2025-26 Rotation

Since arriving on campus, Ben McCollum has been hard at work building his new roster at Iowa. Along with bringing in some of his former players from Drake, McCollum and his new staff have added several other portal targets and two high school prospects.

Though he and the Hawkeyes still have work to do to fill out the remainder of the roster, the core of the group is more-or-less set, and he has the makings of a solid rotation going into next season. So, let's take a look at who can be expected to be where in McCollum's first season as head coach in Iowa City.