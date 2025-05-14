Iowa Special Teams: Three Biggest Questions Post-Spring

For Iowa football, summer workouts are right around the corner. With spring wrapped up, the Hawkeyes will transition into more conditioning and off-field work following 15 practices over the last two months.

Now that spring ball is over and we've addressed Iowa special teams' strengths, we'll take a look back at the three biggest question marks around LeVar Woods's group following the spring.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.