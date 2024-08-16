On Wednesday afternoon, Iowa offered 2026 four-star power forward Justin Caldwell a scholarship. The No. 111 player in the class, Caldwell hails from Berean Baptist Academy in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Hawkeye Beacon caught up with Caldwell to discuss his initial impressions of the program, his plans to get out to Iowa City for a visit this fall, what other programs he's interested in and more.