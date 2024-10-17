Advertisement

Latest MBB 2025 Official Visit Scheduled

Latest MBB 2025 Official Visit Scheduled

Fran McCaffery and Iowa will host another official visitor within the coming week.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more

Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads

Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.

 • Eliot Clough
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD

Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.

 • Eliot Clough
2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame

2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame

After a weekend visit to South Bend, 2025 three-star OL Cameron Herron has now committed to the Fighting Irish

 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 17, 2024
2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Enjoys Return to Iowa
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament returned to Iowa City for an unofficial visit this past weekend. The No. 243 prospect in the country, Parliament hails from Brandon, South Dakota.

Parliament spoke with Hawkeye Beacon to detail what keeps him coming back to Iowa, where he's at in his decision-making process, what stands out about the new Hawkeye offense and more.

