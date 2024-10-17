2026 Four-Star OL Hudson Parliament Enjoys Return to Iowa

in other news
Latest MBB 2025 Official Visit Scheduled
Fran McCaffery and Iowa will host another official visitor within the coming week.
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more
Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more
WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads
Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD
Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.
2025 Three-Star OL Cam Herron Flips Commitment to Notre Dame
After a weekend visit to South Bend, 2025 three-star OL Cameron Herron has now committed to the Fighting Irish
2026 four-star offensive lineman Hudson Parliament returned to Iowa City for an unofficial visit this past weekend. The No. 243 prospect in the country, Parliament hails from Brandon, South Dakota.
Parliament spoke with Hawkeye Beacon to detail what keeps him coming back to Iowa, where he's at in his decision-making process, what stands out about the new Hawkeye offense and more.
