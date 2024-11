In July, Iowa offered 2026 four-star wing, Shane Pendergrass. The No. 107 player in the country, Pendergrass plays for Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia and is originally from Connecticut.

Pendergrass caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his continued interest in Iowa, why his recruitment with the Hawkeyes has been positive, what's next for him and more.