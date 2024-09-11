Fresh off a visit to Iowa City, Cash Herrera, a 2026 quarterback out of La Jolla, California, caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his trip to the Midwest. A priority target for several Power 4 programs, this was Herrera's first visit to Iowa.

Herrera spoke with us to detail what stood out about his visit, feeling like a priority to the Hawkeyes, continuing to get to know Tim Lester and Kirk Ferentz and more.