Published Apr 26, 2025
WATCH: Hank Brown Talks Iowa Offense, QB1 Role in Spring
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Iowa sophomore quarterback Hank Brown talks spring game, learning Iowa's offense and more.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball, and recruiting coverage. Sign up with Hawkeye Beacon here.