WATCH: Hank Brown Talks Iowa Offense, QB1 Role in Spring

Iowa sophomore quarterback Hank Brown talks spring game, learning Iowa's offense and more.
Mason RIchman is headed to the NFL after being taken by Seattle in the seventh round.
Connor Colby is headed to the NFL after being taken by San Francisco in the seventh round.
Six takeaways from Iowa's open spring practice on Saturday.
Ferentz on Iowa's spring game, the passing abilities of the offense, transfer additions, the 105 roster limit + more
IJacob Gill discusses the growth of the passing game, the WR room for the Hawkeyes and more.
