2026 In-State, Three-Star ATH Julian Manson Talks Junior Day

2026 three-star ATH out of Iowa City West, Julian Manson visited Iowa for the program's first Junior Day of the spring semester on Saturday. The son of Director of Player Development and former Iowa quarterback, Jason Manson, Julian is a legacy Hawkeye.

He caught up with Hawkeye Beacon following the visit to recap what stood out most to him, what his positional outlook is with the Hawkeyes, what other programs he's most heavily considering and more.