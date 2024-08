After a strong camp showing in June, Julian "JuJu" Manson picked up an offer from Iowa. Julian is a legacy recruit, the son of Jason Manson, a former Hawkeyes quarterback/wide receiver and current director of player development.

Hawkeye Beacon spoke with Manson at Iowa City West on Tuesday, discussing his current offer list, what schools he likes the most, the idea of being of following in his father's footsteps and more.