Iowa soccer suffered a setback, while Iowa volleyball picked up another Big Ten win.

 • Eric Ruttenberg
Fran McCaffery and Iowa will host another official visitor within the coming week.

 • Eliot Clough
Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more

 • Eliot Clough
Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.

 • Eliot Clough
Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.

 • Eliot Clough

Published Oct 17, 2024
2026 Three-Star Omaha OL Impressed by Iowa Visit
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough

For the first time since receiving the offer from the Hawkeyes, 2026 three-star offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern visited Iowa last weekend.

The product of Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska detailed his trip to Iowa City, what has the Hawkeyes near the top of his recruitment, the timeline for his decision and more.

