2026 Three-Star Omaha OL Impressed by Iowa Visit

Olympic Spotlight: Volleyball Picks Up 3rd Conference Win
Iowa soccer suffered a setback, while Iowa volleyball picked up another Big Ten win.
Latest MBB 2025 Official Visit Scheduled
Fran McCaffery and Iowa will host another official visitor within the coming week.
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz on MSU Prep, Brendan Sullivan package, new faces, more
Kirk Ferentz discusses the Hawkeyes' prep for Michigan State, how the Brendan Sullivan came together, more
WATCH: Cade McNamara on OL, QB Reads
Iowa starting quarterback details his thoughts on Iowa's offensive line to this point, his responsibilities, more.
WATCH: WR Dayton Howard Reflects on First Catch, TD
Dayton Howard reflects on making his first catch and scoring his first touchdown.
For the first time since receiving the offer from the Hawkeyes, 2026 three-star offensive lineman Landen Von Seggern visited Iowa last weekend.
The product of Millard South High School in Omaha, Nebraska detailed his trip to Iowa City, what has the Hawkeyes near the top of his recruitment, the timeline for his decision and more.
