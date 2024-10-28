Advertisement

WATCH: Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins Talk Iowa Defense vs Northwestern

WATCH: Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins Talk Iowa Defense vs Northwestern

Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins talked about their partnership on the field, how the defense bounced back, and more.

 • Ross Binder
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Win Over Northwestern

WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Win Over Northwestern

Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media after Iowa's 40-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday.

 • Ross Binder
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern

Brendan Sullivan talked about taking over for Cade McNamara at QB and leading Iowa to a 40-14 win.

 • Ross Binder
WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD

WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD

Kaden Wetjen had a game-breaking punt return touchdown for Iowa

 • Ross Binder
Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs

Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs

Iowa got a much-needed 40-14 win over Northwestern to rebound from last week's ugly loss.

 • Ross Binder

Published Oct 28, 2024
2026 Wisconsin OL on Iowa Offer, Continued Interest
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Following a visit to campus this weekend, 2026 offensive lineman Samuel Simpson received an offer from Iowa. Hailing from River Falls, Wisconsin, Simpson is a fast-rising prospect with several Power 4 offers. Premium subscribers were privy to intel that Simpson was on offer watch going into the weekend.

Simpson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his preliminary interest in Iowa, what he thinks of the staff, having a teammate committed to the Hawkeyes and more.

info icon
