2026 Wisconsin OL on Iowa Offer, Continued Interest

Following a visit to campus this weekend, 2026 offensive lineman Samuel Simpson received an offer from Iowa. Hailing from River Falls, Wisconsin, Simpson is a fast-rising prospect with several Power 4 offers. Premium subscribers were privy to intel that Simpson was on offer watch going into the weekend.

Simpson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his preliminary interest in Iowa, what he thinks of the staff, having a teammate committed to the Hawkeyes and more.