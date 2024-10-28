2026 Wisconsin OL on Iowa Offer, Continued Interest

in other news
WATCH: Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins Talk Iowa Defense vs Northwestern
Nick Jackson & Jay Higgins talked about their partnership on the field, how the defense bounced back, and more.
WATCH: Kirk Ferentz Talks Iowa Win Over Northwestern
Kirk Ferentz spoke to the media after Iowa's 40-10 win over Northwestern on Saturday.
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern
Brendan Sullivan talked about taking over for Cade McNamara at QB and leading Iowa to a 40-14 win.
WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD
Kaden Wetjen had a game-breaking punt return touchdown for Iowa
Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs
Iowa got a much-needed 40-14 win over Northwestern to rebound from last week's ugly loss.
Following a visit to campus this weekend, 2026 offensive lineman Samuel Simpson received an offer from Iowa. Hailing from River Falls, Wisconsin, Simpson is a fast-rising prospect with several Power 4 offers. Premium subscribers were privy to intel that Simpson was on offer watch going into the weekend.
Simpson caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss his preliminary interest in Iowa, what he thinks of the staff, having a teammate committed to the Hawkeyes and more.
