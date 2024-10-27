Advertisement

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern

WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern

Brendan Sullivan talked about taking over for Cade McNamara at QB and leading Iowa to a 40-14 win.

Video content
 • Ross Binder
WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD

WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD

Kaden Wetjen had a game-breaking punt return touchdown for Iowa

Video content
 • Ross Binder
Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs

Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs

Iowa got a much-needed 40-14 win over Northwestern to rebound from last week's ugly loss.

 • Ross Binder
Iowa vs. Northwestern LIVE Game Thread

Iowa vs. Northwestern LIVE Game Thread

Follow along with Hawkeye Beacon for live thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Northwestern.

Premium contentForums content
 • Eliot Clough
Iowa 102, UMD 81: A Tantalizing Work in Progress

Iowa 102, UMD 81: A Tantalizing Work in Progress

Iowa made its Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut Friday night, with a 102-81 exhibition win over Minnesota-Duluth.

 • Adam Jacobi

Published Oct 27, 2024
2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough

Over the weekend, Iowa offered a scholarship to 2027 defensive tackle out of Chicago Brother Rice, Brayden Parks. Though as yet unrated by Rivals, Parks has begun to emerge as one of the top prospects in his class in the Midwest.

Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium, his budding relationship with Kelvin Bell and more.

