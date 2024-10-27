2027 Chicago DL Sees Potential Fit with Hawkeyes

in other news
WATCH: Brendan Sullivan Talks QB1, Win Over Northwestern
Brendan Sullivan talked about taking over for Cade McNamara at QB and leading Iowa to a 40-14 win.
WATCH: Kaden Wetjen Talks PR TD
Kaden Wetjen had a game-breaking punt return touchdown for Iowa
Iowa 40, Northwestern 14: Four Downs
Iowa got a much-needed 40-14 win over Northwestern to rebound from last week's ugly loss.
Iowa vs. Northwestern LIVE Game Thread
Follow along with Hawkeye Beacon for live thoughts and analysis from Iowa's matchup with Northwestern.
Iowa 102, UMD 81: A Tantalizing Work in Progress
Iowa made its Carver-Hawkeye Arena debut Friday night, with a 102-81 exhibition win over Minnesota-Duluth.
Over the weekend, Iowa offered a scholarship to 2027 defensive tackle out of Chicago Brother Rice, Brayden Parks. Though as yet unrated by Rivals, Parks has begun to emerge as one of the top prospects in his class in the Midwest.
Parks spoke with Hawkeye Beacon about his visit to Iowa City, what stood out about his time in Kinnick Stadium, his budding relationship with Kelvin Bell and more.
