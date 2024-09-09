After receiving an offer from Iowa in June, 2027 wing Josiah Harrington took his first unofficial visit to campus this past weekend. A product of North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa, Harrington is largely considered the top recruit in the state's 2027 class.

The 6'5" shooting guard caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss the trip, his potential fit with the Hawkeyes, upcoming visit plans and more.