Few tasks in recruiting require as much time and effort as keeping the trenches stocked, especially in the ultra-physical Big Ten. More often than not, Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have had a bevy of talented linemen on the roster, and it looks as if they may have identified another potential future mauler in 2027 offensive lineman Will Slagle from Grinnell, Iowa.

Hawkeye Beacon was at Grinnell's 28-0 season-opening win at Center Point-Urbana on Friday and spoke to Slagle about his early recruitment.