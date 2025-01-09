2028 WR Thornton is off and running

Iowa signee Iose Epenesa has put on a dominant performance at the 2025 Navy All-America Bowl
The latest intel on Chattanooga transfer wide receiver Sam Phillips and his decision.
As a bit of surprise, Iowa men's basketball has added Miami (FL) transfer forward, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu via the portal.
Hawkeye Beacon can confirm reports that Miami (FL) forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu will transfer to Iowa.
Behind a furious second-half comeback, Iowa took an overtime victory over B1G rival, Nebraska. THREE TAKEAWAYS.
Iowa signee Iose Epenesa has put on a dominant performance at the 2025 Navy All-America Bowl
The latest intel on Chattanooga transfer wide receiver Sam Phillips and his decision.
As a bit of surprise, Iowa men's basketball has added Miami (FL) transfer forward, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu via the portal.