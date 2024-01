Following signing day in December, Iowa has wrapped up its recruitment for the 2024 class. As recruiting coordinator Tyler Barnes said on Signing Day, they're "pretty much done."

Now, the focus shifts to the transfer portal and recruiting high school prospects in the 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes. The 2025 class already has a trio of in-state and out-of-state talent committed in three-star prospects Joey VanWetzinga, Burke Gautcher and Jimmy Sullivan.

Who are some other key names to watch in the 2025 class, and how likely are the Hawkeyes to land their commitments?