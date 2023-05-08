The University of Iowa announced on Monday that it was complying with an investigation into online sports gambling activity within the Iowa athletic department, with NCAA violations and criminal activity potentially involved. The school announced that it had reported the allegations to the NCAA and hired outside counsel to aid in the investigative process.

According to the university, 26 current student-athletes and one (non-coaching) full-time employee of the athletic department were among the 111 names provided as allegedly involved in the gambling activity under investigation. The university also stated that the "vast majority of the individuals are student-staff, former student-athletes, or those with no connection to UI Athletics." An Iowa Board of Regents statement characterized the activity as "online gambling."

The 26 athletes' sports were identified by the school as baseball, football, men’s basketball, men’s track and field, and wrestling.

The law enforcement agency involved in the investigation is the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, as first reported by Darren Rovell of The Action Network. Concurrently, Iowa State University also announced Monday that it was complying with a gambling investigation involving 15 student-athletes from football, wrestling and track & field.