3-2-1: Back in action
With football close to being back, it's a good time to bring back our weekly 3-2-1 feature to begin the week. This week the pads are back on in practice and Iowa football is one step closer to retu...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news