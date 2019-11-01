News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 09:05:13 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Back on top?

Is this the year that Tom Brands gets Iowa back on top of the college wrestling world?
Is this the year that Tom Brands gets Iowa back on top of the college wrestling world?
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

This week in 3-2-1, we look at the rise of youth on the Iowa football team, if the Hawkeye defense is elite, who starts for the Iowa basketball team, and a bold prediction for the wrestling program...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}