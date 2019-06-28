News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-28 00:18:34 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Celebrating alternate uniforms

Ohwqyvs1hdxha7qmbxa8
The Hawkeyes will wear alternate uniforms on September 12th.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

THREE THINGS WE LEARNEDIOWA WILL HAVE ALTERNATE UNIFORMS THIS SEASONI’ll be the first to admit that I’m a traditionalist. I like the traditional look when it comes to Iowa football. I also know and...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}