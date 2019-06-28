3-2-1: Celebrating alternate uniforms
THREE THINGS WE LEARNEDIOWA WILL HAVE ALTERNATE UNIFORMS THIS SEASONI’ll be the first to admit that I’m a traditionalist. I like the traditional look when it comes to Iowa football. I also know and...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news