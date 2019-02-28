3-2-1: Drama City
If you like drama, you have come to the right place. On and off the court, Iowa basketball has provide plenty of drama in the past few weeks. From last second wins and crazy shots from Jordan Bohan...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news