News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-13 09:26:39 -0600') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Going all in

Tom Brands has gone all in for the 2020 national title.
Tom Brands has gone all in for the 2020 national title.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

After a little holiday break, 3-2-1 returns with a whole lot of news to discuss. This week we discuss Tom Brands going all in for the NCAA title in 2020, Hawkeyes in the NFL, quarterback on the mov...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}