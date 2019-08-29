3-2-1: It's Game Week
THREE THINGS WE LEARNEDPETRAS WINS THE BACKUP QB JOBAs I’ve written in this space, I’m probably a little too obsessed with who the backup quarterback would be this season.With Nate Stanley heading ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news