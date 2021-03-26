3-2-1: Looking into the transfer portal?
With the end of the Hawkeye basketball season, it's time to jump into the a 3-2-1 and look at if Fran McCaffery will be diving into the transfer portal and if there will be any unexpected departure...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news