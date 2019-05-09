News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 17:58:07 -0500') }} baseball Edit

3-2-1: Red Hot Hawkeyes

Yx9q2xick5tui5h8sbk7
RIck Heller has the Iowa baseball team rolling late in the Big Ten season.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

This week in 3-2-1, we take a look at the red hot Iowa baseball team and their NCAA chances, the Hawkeye basketball roster moving forward, if you should be worried about 2020 hoops recruiting, and ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}