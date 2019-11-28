3-2-1: Rivalry Weekend
This week in 3-2-1, it's rivalry weekend and we discuss Iowa's biggest rivals, the strong start to the 2021 recruiting class, Hawkeye wrestling back on top, and what went wrong with the Iowa run ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news