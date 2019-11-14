3-2-1: Time to panic?
This week in 3-2-1, is it time to panic about Iowa basketball and the Hawkeye football offense? We dive into that hot topic and we also discusses men's and women's basketball recruiting and Phil Pa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news