3-2-1: We made it!
There were many times since the middle of March when many of us thought we wouldn't see an actual Iowa football game week anytime soon, perhaps not until next fall. It's been hard. It's sometimes b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news