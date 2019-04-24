3-2-1: Recruiting, Recruiting, Recruiting
This week in 3-2-1, a whole lot of recruiting talk. From the Hawkeyes setting up their first big football recruiting weekend to Iowa basketball and their chances with the Hauser brothers, to Brian ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news