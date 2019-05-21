4 star safety looking to make return trip to Iowa
Antonio Johnson was on his home turf on Sunday afternoon at the Rivals Camp Series event. The East St. Louis native certainly felt at home and walked away with MVP honors among the defensive backs ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news