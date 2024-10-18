5-Star Commit Addie Deal Talks Official Visit: "Super, Super Special"

in other news
Running Down Greatness: Kaleb Johnson 2024 vs Shonn Greene 2008
Kaleb Johnson has had a molten-hot start this year. How does his 2024 compare to Shonn Greene's historic 2008 season?
A Zach of All Trades: Lutmer Shows Versatility in Expanding Role
Redshirt-freshman defensive back Zach Lutmer played the first meaningful defensive snaps of his career at on Saturday.
Outperforming and Under-Recruited: Dayton Howard's First Collegiate TD
Freshman wideout Dayton Howard made his first catch and scored his first collegiate touchdown against Washington.
Midwest Spotlight: Who is the next great ...... ?
Could legacy recruit and 2025 commit, four-star DE Iose Epensa be up next at Iowa?
Six-Pack, 10/15: Basketball AP Polls, WBB Recruiting, More
Breaking down recruiting, preseason basketball polls, and more! Plus, beer!
