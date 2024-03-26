IOWA CITY — Senior Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall knew Sydney Affolter's game-changing and-1 layup was coming Monday night: "I could see it in her eyes." Affolter's critical three-point play gave Iowa a 55-52 lead it would not relinquish, as the Hawkeyes prevailed 64-54 over West Virginia on Monday night in Round 2 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. With two and a half minutes remaining in regulation, Iowa and West Virginia were tied at 52, and the Mountaineers had the ball with a shot to take their first lead since midway through the first quarter. Iowa's March Madness dreams were suddenly in peril, and West Virginia was ready to make the biggest splash of the NCAA Tournament. The Carver faithful rose to their feet to will the Hawkeyes to a defensive stop, but the tension in the arena was palpable. Iowa had been in a similar situation just two years ago -- and things hadn't worked out for the Hawkeyes then. Now everyone in the building wondered if West Virginia would become the next Creighton. With 2:12 to play, West Virginia's J.J. Quinerly rose to shoot a three that could rip the hearts out of the 14,000 Iowa fans around her. For a moment, she looked just like Lauren Jensen had when she drained a dagger 3-pointer for Creighton in 2022. Then Marshall leaped in to save the day.

At the last possible moment, Marshall got a finger on the shot, and the ball fell harmlessly into the waiting hands of Sydney Affolter. Marshall didn't have to guess what would come next. As she said after the game, she could see it in Affolter's eyes. Affolter took the ball into the front court and attacked the basket to her left. She got a shot up through contact, finished the bucket, and earned a crucial foul. The rest, as they say, is history. Affolter hit the free throw, Iowa strung together a few defensive stops, and closed out the win to advance to the Sweet 16. This is the breakdown of those critical moments.

A Late Rotation Gets a Stop

On first watch, Marshall's block almost seems perfect. Give the shooter time to set and take a second. Swoop in at the last moment to stuff the shot and ensure that West Virginia gets a shot clock violation or turnover. It wasn't perfect. It was born out of a mistake. "We were in a zone and I was a little late on my rotation," Marshall said. "That's kind of a common theme lately." Marshall was referring to her huge block late in the Big Ten Tournament final against Nebraska. She was late on that rotation too, and it put her in the perfect position to stuff the shot and put that game on ice.

Syd to the Hole

This time, though, Marshall's crucial block only preserved the tie. Iowa still needed more heroics. Enter: Sydney Affolter, the player who fearlessly stepped into Iowa's starting lineup when Molly Davis went down n the regular season finale, then earned Big Ten All-Tournament team honors. "I could see it in her eyes that she was taking it all the way to the hole," Marshall said of Affolter after she got the ball in her hands. Affolter knew it as well. "After I crossed half court she was just all up in my space," Affolter said. "I knew I could beat her off the bounce." Affolter did just that. She spun just below the beak on Iowa's tigerhawk logo, got the ball in her left hand, and attacked. Affolter beat Kyah Watson off the dribble, ignored Caitlin Clark calling for the ball, and went to the basket. Just as Affolter went up for a layup with her left hand, she was bumped and drew a foul, though it didn't impact the shot going in. She finished the and-1 opportunity, and gave Iowa a 55-52 lead.

Syd and Kate celebrate a moment in their win over West Virginia (Charlie Neibergall (AP Images))

The Tactical Switch That Secured the Lead

Still, the game wasn't finished. Iowa had spent the entire game switching between a two-three zone and a triangle-and-two junk defense. The triangle-and-two in particular worked wonders in the first half. Iowa switched to that look after going down 11-5 and the Hawks were able to close the first quarter on a 15-4 run. West Virginia wasn't able to get anything going with its two best scorers locked down. The second quarter didn't go much better. West Virginia scored just nine points in the quarter, and were still confounded by the junk defense. The Mountaineers' leading shot-taker in the first half was Jayla Hemingway with 10 attempts. Hemingway entered this game averaging just 4.7 shots per game. Then after halftime, Iowa changed back to its two-three zone.

"Just changing it up," Kate Martin said after the game when asked about the switch. "They probably drew up some plays to break our triangle [at halftime]. Iowa's most consequential defensive change didn't come after halftime, though. It came in the final minutes of the game. "We were in zone the whole game, then with a couple minutes left we went to man," Martin said. The last-minute switch did wonders. "It threw them off," Clark said. "They didn't know exactly what to run. We were going to switch every single ball screen because they started to set a lot of ball screens. We didn't want to give up open threes. Early in the game, that's what we were going to live with. You don't want to give up threes in late-game situations." The change worked. West Virginia scored just two points in the final two minutes, and those points came only after Iowa's lead had ballooned to eight.

