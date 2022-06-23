A historic night for Keegan Murray and Iowa basketball

BROOKLYN, NY - According to the NBA Draft experts the first three picks were locked in and the real excitement and mystery started with the fourth pick that belong to the Sacramento Kings.

Would they pick Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, who seems to sour on going to a franchise that has struggled for many years?

Or would the Kings trade their pick to another team, as had been rumored for the past week?

The answer was they kept their pick and made a little history by drafting Iowa’s Keegan Murray. In some ways, it was a pick fitting of a king given that Murray set a new standard for Iowa basketball by being the highest drafted player in the history of the Hawkeye program.

“It's a great feeling,” Murray said. “Especially to do that in two years. It's special. I've grown up next to University of Iowa, live 25 minutes away from it growing up. To have that under my belt I feel like is really special because a lot of great players have came through the program.”

The Kings wined and dined the former Hawkeye in the draft process. He had dinner with several of their players, including team leader DeAron Fox. Interestingly, Murray will also be united with a fellow Iowa on the Kings roster. NBA veteran Harrison Barnes, who was the 7th overall pick in 2012, is a native of Ames, Iowa.

“I think that'll be special,” he said. “There are not many guys that come out of Iowa and are in the league. For him to come out of Ames and do what he's done in the league and have the really great career is really special. I'm excited to get to know him a little bit.”

The special part of the night at the Barclays Center, which served as the host for the NBA Draft, was sharing this moment with his family.

The entire Murray family, including his twin brother and current Hawkeye Kris Murray, were seated at a table at the back end of the “green room” in a corner. Once his name was called he rose up and shared and emotional hug with his parents and a signature handshake with his twin and his sister.

“It was special. For me to have them here has been a blessing. For them to hear my name be called on draft night, with my mom, my dad, my sister and my brother here, it's a really cool feeling.”

Murray and his family will enjoy a celebration that was 21 years in the making and then it will be off to Sacramento for a press conference and the start of practice before playing in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas starting on July 8th. The first game for the Kings? The Orlando Magic and a head to head battle with the first overall pick Paolo Banchero.



