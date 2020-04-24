Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the NFL Draft with the No. 54 overall selection on Friday night.

A five-star recruit coming out of Edwardsville, IL in 2017, Epenesa hit the ground running at Iowa, playing in all 39 games over the past three years and finishing with career numbers of 101 tackles, 36.5 TFL, and 26.5 sacks.

Epenesa, whose father also played at Iowa, earned first team All-Big Ten honors in 2018 and 2019, and was named a second team All-American this past season. In mid-January, Epenesa declared for the NFL Draft, leaving Iowa a year early.