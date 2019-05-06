A look at 2020 hoops recruiting targets
The first live evaluation period of the spring is in the books and unlike most years, there wasn’t a whole lot of action on the new offer front for the Iowa basketball program. Iowa did extended a ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news